Roland ships V-800HD multiformat live video switcher

Roland Systems Group has begun shipments of the Roland V-800HD multiformat live video switcher.

The V-800HD live video switcher is well-suited for any live event or installation that requires the freedom to connect any type of source whether it is digital or analog, computer or video format.

The Roland V-800HD is a true multiformat video switcher with 16 inputs and eight channels of mixing with independent scalers on the inputs and outputs allowing users to connect any video format, including 3G, HD, SD, computer, digital, analog, SDI and HDMI.

The switcher has a built-in multiviewer with HDMI output and supports input/output resolutions up to 1080p60, including 3G-SDI. The V-800HD is HDCP compliant, which allows users to mix Blu-ray content with computer and camera sources for live production. The newly developed key-compositing engine, assignable crosspoints and internal multizoom function make the V-800HD well-suited for any live production or installed application.