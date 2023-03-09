Roku to Launch Live Local News Destination

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced significant upgrades to its content and user experience, with platform-wide updates for its operating system (OS) and plans to expand live TV offerings.

CBS Sports, MLB.TV, NBA App, and NBC Sports will join the roster of supported channel partners of the Roku Sports experience. In addition, Roku plans to launch a Local News destination so that users can watch live news channels personalized by location, or stream channels from major cities across the U.S.

The move will bring together local news offerings in one place and make it easier to access them. In some cases that could reduce the value of local news in the pay TV bundle, which in turn could put pressure on retransmission fees.

Currently, the local news stations featured within this new destination are powered by The Roku Channel. Examples of local news stations that users can tune-in to include: WNBC - New York, KNBC - Los Angeles, WMAQ-TV - Chicago, WCAU - Philadelphia, and NBC News SF Bay Area and many others, Roku reported.

In addition, Roku announced the features and availability of its new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, the company’s first designed and built TVs. Available in 11 models ranging from 24” to 75” to fit any room or budget, Roku Select and Plus Series TVs became available on March 9 exclusively from Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com, while the new Roku Wireless Soundbar, offering a seamless wireless complement to Roku Select and Plus TVs, will be available exclusively at Best Buy stores and online later this month.

“As the #1 selling OS in three major markets, we understand what people want when it comes to a streaming platform – a simple yet delightful experience that feels personalized to them,” said Preston Smalley, vice president of viewer product, Roku. “The latest updates to our powerful OS make Roku's software even more intuitive and curated, so users can spend less time searching for content and more time enjoying their favorite entertainment.”

OS 12 will roll out to users in the coming weeks, with additional updates like new supported channel partners, content expansion, and mobile app upgrades rolling out in the coming months.

New features coming to Roku devices in the U.S. in the following months include: