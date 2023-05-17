Roku Launches Women’s Sports Zone

SAN JOSE, Calif.—In a bid to tap into growing interest in women’s sports, Roku has launched a Women’s Sports Zone that brings together women’s sports content available on the Roku platform into one central location.

In launching the new destination, Roku cited an NRG report showing that in 2022, 30% of sports fans said they are watching more women’s sports than they used to over the past five years, while 85% of them said that it is important for women’s sports to continue growing in popularity.

“The popularity and demand for women’s sports is greater than ever, and at Roku, we continue to commit to elevating this important programming for our customers,” said Kelli Raftery, Roku’s vice president, global communications. “At a time when it is harder than ever to find what you want to watch, our new Women's Sports Zone makes it easier for fans to get to the content they love, and it arrives just in time for the tip-off of the WNBA season this Friday.”

Located within the Sports experience, the Women’s Sports Zone features live and upcoming women’s sporting events as well as female-focused documentaries, movies, and more from supporting channels across the platform.

Content within the Zone will be curated based on users’ viewing habits, favorite teams, and more. The Women’s Sports Zone complements the women’s sports programming already featured within the Sports experience.

At launch, sports-related content from soccer, golf, and professional and collegiate basketball will be available from supporting channel partners and will air in the Zone based on seasonality, with an expanded content offering to follow in the coming months, Roku said.