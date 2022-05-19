Roku, Element Electronics Take Streaming Outdoors With New Outdoor TV

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku and Element Electronics have announced the launch of their first-ever outdoor TV, offering consumers the chance to stream content for outdoor movie nights, backyard barbecues, summer cookouts, and game-day viewing parties out in the open air and under the summer sun, the companies said.

The Element Roku TV comes with the Roku operating system built-in for access to streaming channels and content as well as voice controls and a remote.

“With the outdoor Element Roku TV, we're able to expand Roku's offerings of the No. 1 selling Smart TV Operating System in the U.S. into a new part of the home," says Tom McFarland, senior director business development, Roku TV. "The power and ease of use of Roku TV, combined with Element's accessible-to-all, feature-driven hardware fits perfectly with any outdoor living space."

“When designing the Element Patio Series TVs, we wanted to find a way to help people enjoy their outdoor spaces more,” added Vlad Kazhdan, president, Element Electronics. “Whether our customers wanted movie nights under the stars or game days in the sun, we wanted to make sure the Patio Series TVs delivered the same high-quality viewing experience they’re used to, at a price lower than other outdoor televisions.”

The new Element Roku TV provides users with a new way to stream from the outdoor areas of their homes. The TV boasts a 700 NITS display for increased screen brightness in outdoor environments, tempered and anti-glare glass for extra protection and minimal reflection, and IP55 weather protection to withstand water, dust, and humidity.

Built for year-round use, the TV can operate in temperatures ranging from a low of -4˚F to a high of 104˚F and offers 4K streaming and HDR 10.

Additionally the TV offers improved outdoor audio with the TV’s powerful built-in speakers that are designed to cut through outdoor noise and maximize audio performance.

The 55’’ outdoor Element Roku TV will soon be available for $1299.99 at Walmart.com, the companies said.