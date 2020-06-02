Roku Channel Adds 100 Free Linear Channels

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has expanded its free live/linear channel lineup on The Roku Channel, adding more than 100 channels as of June 1 in the U.S.

The additions are AVOD channels that offer free content in news, sports, kids and family, lifestyle, Spanish language entertainment and more. Among some of the offerings are ABC News, Black News Channel, fubo Sports Network, Stadium, Condé Nast Traveler, Vanity Fair and AFV Español, as well as channels offering free movies. All channels are ad supported.

In addition to the new channels, Roku Channel has introduced a Live TV channel guide, reminiscent of guides used by pay-TV providers. Users can browse the on-screen guide, select shows to watch and switch between the channels. Users can access the guide at any time by pressing left on their remote while watching TV.

PLUS: Roku OS Update Includes New Voice Capabilities

“Now more than ever it’s important for our users to have easy access to free content, such as news, and the ability to find it quickly,” said Ashley Hovey, director, AVOD Growth, for Roku. “We’re excited to enhance the streaming experience through a Live Channel TV Guide and bring more free content from The Roku Channel to the forefront.”

The new channels are now available. The Live Channel TV Guide is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.