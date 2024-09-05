Roku Brings Back NFL Zone

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced a multi-year renewal of its deal with the NFL that brings back The NFL Zone on the Roku platform in the U.S. just in time for the 2024-25 season.

The NFL Zone offers users of the Roku streaming platform a cohesive experience that viewers can tailor to their favorite teams and guides fans to their most anticipated live and upcoming NFL games, plus clips, League highlights, and other NFL content, Roku said.

In addition, Roku reported that viewers can easily access the NFL App and NFL’s FAST Channel in the Zone. Within the NFL app, fans can subscribe to NFL+, which includes access to live out-of-market preseason games, live audio from every game, a 24/7 stream of NFL Network, or NFL+ Premium to access NFL RedZone.

New for the 2024 season, fans can now enjoy team-vs.-team highlights for every game and watch exciting off-season moments. Also, this year, NFL+ can be purchased using Instant Signup and Roku Pay, making it easier for users to subscribe to NFL+.

“For the millions of football fans gearing up for the gridiron season, the NFL Zone offers a one-stop- shop experience that can guide them to NFL games, content and more,” said Joe Franzetta, head of sports at Roku. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the NFL, and we’re proud to present this uniquely designed destination to our streamers for the second year in a row.”

“Last year, millions of fans clicked into the NFL Zone to find ways to watch their favorite matchups, must-see highlights, and clips of the 2023-24 season, and now they can do it again,” said Grace Senko, vice president of media strategy and business development at the NFL. “We hope to continue to innovate with Roku to grow the NFL presence on the Roku platform.”

Viewers can find the NFL Zone directly from Sports in the Roku Home Screen Menu.

In terms of advertising, Roku also announced that it has secured premium positions within the NFL Zone for the 2024 season with Total Wireless, a no-contract wireless provider covered by the Verizon 5G network, among others.