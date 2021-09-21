Roku Announces New Shopify App for Small Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif.—In another example of how streamers are honing in on local advertising markets traditionally served by broadcasters, Roku has announced that it is planning to launch a new app that will allow Shopify merchants to easily build, buy, and measure TV streaming advertising campaigns.

The new app, which will become the first-ever TV streaming app available in the Shopify App Store, is designed to encourage small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited ad budgets to build stronger brands and increase revenue through TV advertising, Roku said.

Roku’s application, which is slated to launch in advance of the holiday season, will enable Shopify merchants of any size to easily create TV advertising campaigns using precise audiences and measurement throughout their marketing funnel.

Roku is pitching this as a “significant advancement from traditional linear and cable TV advertising solutions, which offer limited targeting and measurement options.”

“The shift to TV streaming has accelerated, and growth advertisers need a solution that can solve their top-of-funnel branding needs as well as a simple solution that complements their lower funnel search and social efforts,” said Jared Lefkowitz, senior director of ad revenue strategy, Roku. “This is a powerful and simple advertising opportunity for SMBs to reach customers at scale, just as Fortune 500 brands have done for decades. We’re excited to launch an easy-to-use solution for Shopify merchants that drives brand awareness on the biggest screen in the home.”

The Roku app for Shopify was designed for ease of use and rapid deployment, Roku said. The Shopify App Store provides merchants with approximately 7,000 publicly available apps and integrations to help them grow their businesses.

“At Shopify, we’re focused on helping our merchants reach more consumers, boost their sales, and build thriving businesses,” said Amir Kabbara, director of product, Shopify. “By launching the new Roku app in the Shopify App Store, merchants can bring their products directly to TV screens, while allowing consumers to discover exciting new brands right from their living room.”

Merchants using the Roku app in early access include Birthdate Co, Jambys, Moon Pod, and OLIPOP, among others. To get early access to the Roku app, visit here .

“Roku made it easy for us to launch and scale an effective TV streaming campaign,” said Andrew Goble, co-founder of Jambys. “We wanted to invest in ad-supported streaming that could efficiently increase awareness, but also drive real action. With Roku, we were able to reach the right people with the right message at the right time. We measured a 63% increase in consideration among those who saw our ads. And our campaigns on Roku ended up raising the efficiency of other channels, too.”