ROK TV for BlackBerry hits 100,000 downloads

After recently releasing its mobile TV system, ROK TV, ROK Global has announced that the downloads have already surpassed 100,000. The company focuses on mobile apps and integrated Web technologies and had hoped that the new BlackBerry app would be accepted by consumers.

Available now to UK customers in the BlackBerry App World store, the program offers a multitiered approach to mobile TV receiving with support for 3G and Wi-Fi, but also 2.5G for the most consumer reach possible. The app is free and is a service for existing customers. The launch currently covers ROK's own ROK Tube channels as well as BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and CBBC.

The company has already used the momentum in this new launch to procure new arrangements with content providers and anticipates announcing new channel offerings in the very near future. The company is pleased with the download numbers for such a new app, which makes way for a viable business plan centered around the Blackberry and mobile TV. And with 2.5G support, ROK TV can reach wide audiences and still be scalable to the masses. ROK Global was founded by U.S. billionaire John Paul DeJoria and UK-based tech entrepreneur Jonathan Kendrick.