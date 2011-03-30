Rohde & Schwarz to showcase ATSC Mobile DTV portfolio

Rohde & Schwarz at the 2011 NAB Show will showcase its product portfolio for the ATSC Mobile DTV, ISDB-T(B) and DVB-T2 digital standards.

The R&S AEM100 multiplexer is playing a central role in ATSC Mobile DTV networks. Rohde & Schwarz now offers a redundancy concept that enables uninterrupted switching between two multiplexers in the event of a fault, which means TV viewers can continue to enjoy their program without any noticeable effect on transmission quality.

Rohde & Schwarz has also added new products to its test and measurement portfolio. The R&S ETL is a test solution for ATSC Mobile DTV that features new functions for performing all of the measurements required when installing TV transmitters and cable headends. The R&S ETL is also well-suited for QA testing of transmitters and modulators during production.

See Rohde & Schwarz at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU3721.