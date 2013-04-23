Rohde & Schwarz SLG Simulates 32 Sat Signals

MUNICH—The R&S SLG is a multichannel signal generator that generates up to 32 digital satellite TV transponders simultaneously and in real-time. This compact 19” 1 HU generator replaces a full rack of modulators.



The R&S SLG has a frequency range from 950 MHz to 3000 MHz and supports the DVB-S, DSNG, DVB-S2, DVB-S2 wide-band, ISDB-S and ISDB-S2 standards. 16 of the 32 possible transponders transmit externally fed transport streams, while the others transmit internally generated PRBS data. The transport streams are fed into the instrument via an IP or ASI interface. Each channel can contain an ARB waveform or a CW carrier instead of a TV signal.



The multichannel signal generator was designed as an RF test system for satellite TV components and is equipped with interfaces used in consumer electronics and professional satellite electronics. It is suitable for developing and testing set-top boxes and tuners, as well as testing terrestrial satellite station and satellite transponder equipment. Satellite TV network operators can also use it for network simulation and network optimization.



Because it can simultaneously generate multiple channels with high symbol rates, the SLG is ideal for performing stress tests on systems that process large data quantities, such as transcoders, conditional access software and surveillance data processing systems. The signal generator simulates simultaneously arriving live video signals as transmitted to the control center via satellite.



The SLG can be operated from a PC via a Web graphical user interface. It can also be remotely controlled via SCPI or SNMP, for automatic test systems.