Rohde & Schwarz Installs ATSC 3.0 SFN Transmitter in South Korea

MUNICH—South Korean broadcaster Seoul Broadcasting Systems is laying the groundwork for ATSC 3.0 with the decision to install an SFN-based transmitter network from Rohde & Schwarz with a 1+1 passive reserve configuration. This is intended to help SBS set up a terrestrial TV network across Seoul for broadcasting the 2018 Winter Olympics that will take place in Pyeonchang, South Korea.

The transmitter network includes R&S THU9 liquid-cooled transmitters with 5 kW and 2 kW, and is expected to be operational by November on Kwanak, Namsan, Yongmoon and Gwanggyo Mountains.

SBS had previously used R&S transmitters to conduct SFN trials with the new ATSC 3.0 standard.