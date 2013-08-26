Rohde & Schwarz BTC Broadcast Test Center to Star at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Rohde & Schwarz will be displaying their R&S BTC Broadcast Test Center. This test and measurement instrument provides developers of consumer electronics equipment with a complete testing environment for nearly all audio, video and multimedia applications – all bundled into a single instrument. Manufacturers of professional satellite equipment, network operators, rental companies, regulatory authorities and the A&D industry will also benefit from this scalable test solution, says the company.



The unit’s RF reference signal generator generates signals for all global international TV and radio standards and includes the latest transmission simulations. It is the first to perform internal audio/video analysis on DUTs automatically and in realtime, including using test suites based on test standards such as the DTG D-Book. The modular design provides a high level of scalability, allowing the R&S BTC to be easily adapted to meet any customer requirement.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Rohde & Schwarz will be at stand 7.E25.



www.rohde-schwarz.com