Rohde & Schwarz and AsiaSat Develop UHD TV Service

AsiaSat’s new UHD channel to be uplinked from Tai Po earth station in Hong Kong.



MUNICH & HONG KONG—The Asia Satellite Telecommunications company has teamed up with Rohde & Schwarz to deliver a free to air Ultra HD channel to AsiaSat 4. Operating at 122 degrees east and with a high-power C-band footprint, AsiaSat 4 can distribute the UHD channel from New Zealand to Pakistan and part of the Middle East.

To do this, Rohde & Shcwarz provided its R&S Clipster mastering station for editing, handling and playing out UHD data in real-time. The company also supplied its R&S AVHE100 headend for live encoding using an HEVC encoder with 10-bit color depth.

AsiaSat 4 will launch its UHD channel in October.