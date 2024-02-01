Rohde & Schwarz To Show Complete 5G Broadcast System At Mobile World Congress

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz will present a complete 5G Broadcast ecosystem at Mobile World Congress 2024, Feb. 26-29, at the Gran Via | Fira Barcelona convention center in Barcelona.

The presentation will focus on the system being ready for rollout and will show pathways to additional revenues, the company said.

5G Broadcast is a one-to-many transmission standard, part of the 3GPP specifications. Media broadcasts can be received on suitable mobile devices without a SIM card. The format provides for data broadcast, making it well-suited for updating IoT devices or automotive applications, it said.

Rohde & Schwarz has taken a significant role in its standardization, including working with ETSI JTC Broadcast and 5G-MAG, to ensure widespread acceptance of the technology. Thanks to this work, ITU has now endorsed 5G Broadcast as a next-generation DTT standard worldwide. The result is more agile use of the full UHF band, and a step towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future for the industry, the company said.

“For operators of networks, adding 5G Broadcast is a simple upgrade to Rohde & Schwarz transmitters,” said Thomas Janner, director of R&D Broadcast Applications at Rohde & Schwarz.

“For the first time there is a practical, economical route to achieve true mobile television, further enhancing the cellular proposition without adding to network congestion. Additionally, there are huge opportunities for data delivery services, even in parallel to television broadcasting,” he said.

“These data services come at a time when delivery to automotive and IoT is desperately needed, and 5G Broadcast is ready to capture these new revenue streams, making it a win-win across the board.”

