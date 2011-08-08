Rohde & Schwarz to Demo New DVB-T2 Products at IBC



AMSTERDAM--At IBC 2011, Rohde & Schwarz will showcase the R&S SFC compact modulator and the portable R&S EFL240 and R&S EFL340 TV test receivers.





The R&S SFC is a universal signal source for testing broadcast receivers and components. The R&S SFC is a universal signal source for testing broadcast receivers and components. It can handle all established analog and digital broadcast standards, including DVB-T2. The R&S SFC has a frequency range up to 3 GHz and offers high signal quality, such as a modulation error ratio (MER) of typically more than 40 dB. Designed for integration into test systems, the energy-efficient R&S SFC requires little space.



The new R&S EFL240 and R&S EFL340 TV test receivers also feature compact design and easy operation. They enable installation personnel to reliably measure the quality of cable, satellite and terrestrial signals for cable TV systems and in-building distribution systems. The R&S EFL340 even supports DVB-T2.



The R&S SFC and the R&S EFL340 expand the Rohde & Schwarz DVB-T2 product portfolio, making it easy for network operators and manufacturers to switch over to the latest digital TV generation. The R&S DVMS and the R&S ETL are additional solutions for DVB-T2 networks.



The R&S DVMS monitors and analyzes DVB-T2 signals. Network operators can use it to monitor both the transmitter and the signal feed via the T2 modulator interface. Depending on the configuration, the R&S ETL TV analyzer combines the functions of a TV, spectrum and MPEG-2 analyzer and a power meter in a single box.

Rohde & Schwarz will be in Stand 8.D35.



