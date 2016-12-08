Rogers, Sportsnet Prep 100 Live 4K Sport Broadcasts for 2017

TORONTO—Are you ready for some 4K sports action? Rogers Communications and Sportsnet recently announced that they will deliver more than 100 live 4K sports broadcasts during 2017, including games of the Toronto Blue Jays, the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs. In addition, Rogers has introduced its NetBox 4K PVR, a new system that allows customers to record up to eight 4K programs at one time and store up to 90 hours of 4K content.

For the second straight year, Rogers will offer 4K broadcast of all 81 regular season Blue Jays home games on Sportsnet. Sportsnet will also carry the 4K broadcast of the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Detroit Red Wings on New Year’s Day as part of the NHL Centennial Classic outdoor game. Six more games will be broadcast throughout the remainder of the season, primarily on Sportsnet ONE. Also starting in January, the Toronto Raptors will have 14 games broadcast in 4K on Sportsnet ONE.

Sportsnet 4K feeds are available to cable, satellite and IPTV providers across Canada. In addition, Rogers plans to continue to make investments to its TV platform to improve stability, upgrade its mobile apps and enhance NextBox.

All games are schedule to change, visit sportsnet.ca/schedule for any updates.