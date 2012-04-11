Rogers Media Buys Calrec Consoles



HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND: Calrec Audio announced that Rogers Media, owner of several Citytv, OMNI, and SportsNet stations throughout western Canada, purchased a set of Calrec Artemis audio consoles for its Vancouver, British Columbia, facility, which is home to the Citytv Vancouver, OMNI BC, and SportsNet Pacific channels.



The purchase includes a 40-fader Artemis Beam console for the larger of the facility’s two control rooms and a 16-fader Artemis Light for the smaller room. The Vancouver plant is upgrading to HD, and the new Artemis consoles will enable the three stations to produce local shows in 5.1 audio to match its new HD video setup. Additionally, the two Artemis consoles will be linked via Calrec’s Hydra2 audio routing system, giving the stations the ability to share any resource across their networks.



The Rogers Media purchase represents Calrec’s first sale of its Apollo technology platform in the Canadian market. The consoles will go live at the Vancouver facility around the end of April.



