Roger Henderson Named TSL Systems CEO

Roger Henderson



MARLOW, ENGLAND – Integrated broadcast systems developer TSL Systems has announced that Roger Henderson will take over the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Henderson most recently served as managing director for Carlec Audio for six years. At the same time, the 30-year industry veteran served as chairman/director at Trilogy Communications. He also previously was CEO and President of Chyron Corporation and managing director for Ascent Media Network Operations and Pro-Bel.

Henderson replaces David Phillips as CEO.

TSL Systems is located in Marlow, England.