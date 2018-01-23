Riverside Studio Installs Ross Ultrix-FR5

OTTAWA—Ross Video’s latest routing/AV processing platform, Ultrix-FR5, is setting up shop in fogy old London at Riverside Studio, the company announced in a press release. Riverside will install the Ultrix-FR5 platform at its new facility in Hammersmith, London.

The Ultrix-FR5 made its debut at the recent CABSAT Expo in Dubai. The system is a full featured video and audio processing router, capable of handling SD, HD, 3G and 12G 4K HDR in a 5RU chassis. It offers embedded audio processing with mono channel input/output gain. It is also software licensable, enabling users to pick the functionalities they need.

Duncan Stewart, technical director at Riverside Studio, singled out the Ultrix-FR5’s ability to provide multiviewer, audio processing and clean switching technology as reasons for its selection.

Ross says that this is the first customer for the Ultrix-FR5.