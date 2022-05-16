Rise Announces its Global 2022 Pairings for its Mentoring Schemes

LONDON—Rise, the award-winning advocacy group for gender diversity in the broadcast media technology sector, has announced the pairing up of mentees and mentors for its fifth annual mentoring scheme in the U.K., its third in Singapore, its second in North America and the introduction of its first mentoring schemes in North and Central Europe and ANZ.

The 2022 mentoring program sees a variety of experienced broadcast media technology sector industry leaders, at a diversity of levels of seniority, ready to offer expertise, knowledge and guidance to a record 97 women.

The scheme is made possible due support from industry sponsors for 2022/23 who can be viewed here: https://risewib.com/rise-sponsors/

Each pairing will involve 12 hours of one-to-one time with their mentor, the opportunity to meet the mentee group on a monthly basis, as well as attend face-to-face networking events, workshops, and seminars throughout the six-month program. The diverse group of mentees, from all around the U.K., APAC and AZ regions, North America regions and North and Central Europe regions were chosen from more than 230 applications.

Carrie Wootten, Managing Director of Rise, said: “We are elated to announce our expanding Rise mentor and mentee pairings for 2022, especially the launch of North and Central Europe and ANZ this year.”

Wootten added: “We are grateful to our sponsors for their significant investment and support, and of course, the mentors. I am overwhelmed by the generosity from our industry which enables Rise to deliver these much needed programmes across the globe providing invaluable guidance and enabling women to thrive and succeed in the broadcast media and technology industry.”

The mentor and mentee pairings for the 2022 programs are as follows:

North America Mentor and Mentees Pairings:

Nina Atkin, VP Global Data Science, Discovery will mentor Xinyan Dong, Supply Chain Business Intelligence Analyst, Grass Valley

VP Global Data Science, will mentor Supply Chain Business Intelligence Analyst, Holly Bone, VP, Marketing, Hypori will mentor Meredith Duhaime, Senior PR Manager, Brightcove

VP, Marketing, will mentor Senior PR Manager, Zoë Borys, VP & General Manager, Panavision will mentor Stella Talianakis, Category Manager, Grass Valley

VP & General Manager, will mentor Category Manager, Peggy Du, Americas Marketing Manager, Amino Communications will mentor Jennifer Thompson, Director – Sales & Content Systems, Discovery

Americas Marketing Manager, will Director – Sales & Content Systems, Deluxe

Simon Eldridge, Chief Product Officer, SDVI will mentor Jasmine Ma , Senior QA Engineer, Deluxe

Chief Product Officer, will mentor , Senior QA Engineer, Daniella Grayson, VP, Global Technology & Operational Enablement, Thomson Reuters will mentor Aranee Maitra, Senior Content and Post-Production Manager, DAZN

VP, Global Technology & Operational Enablement, will mentor Senior Content and Post-Production Manager, Liz Guenther, Senior Account Director, Deluxe will mentor Ashley Laliberty, Master Control Operator, Discovery

Senior Account Director, will mentor Master Control Operator, Magda Jagucka, SVP, WW Localization Operations, Deluxe will mentor Mia Amado, Asset Management Technician, Discovery Channel

SVP, WW Localization Operations, will mentor Asset Management Technician, Bianca Lanford, Senior Director/Global Head of Cloud Engineering & Governance, Discovery will mentor Natalia Palacios, Partner Account Manager, GeoComply

Senior Director/Global Head of Cloud Engineering & Governance, will mentor Partner Account Manager, Deanne Lee, Senior Account Manager, Deluxe will mentor Amy Thomason , Senior Category Manager, Discovery Communications, LLC

Senior Account Manager, will mentor , Senior Category Manager, Anna Lockwood, VP International Broadcast Services, Telstra will mentor Madison Rubino, Production Manager, Gravity Media

VP International Broadcast Services, will mentor Production Manager, Allison Martin , Senior Manager, BBC Studios will mentor Elizabeth Jones, Master Control Operator, Discovery

, Senior Manager, will mentor Master Control Operator, Kathy - Anne McManus, CCOX & SVP Customer Team's, Avid will mentor Megan Ebling, Studio Production Technician, Gravity Media USA

CCOX & SVP Customer Team's, will mentor Studio Production Technician, Mary Pratt-Henaghan, CTO, WETA will mentor Liz Rizzo, Account Manager, Deluxe

CTO, will mentor Account Manager, Crystal Panetta, Systems Engineer, Discovery will mentor Sam Iorio, Technical Operations, Audio, Deluxe Entertainment

Systems Engineer, will mentor Technical Operations, Audio, Jill Porubovic, Founder, Jill Porubovic Consulting will mentor Monazzahalsadat Yasoubi, Data Analyst, Grass Valley

Founder, will mentor Data Analyst, Kathy Richardson, Director, Software Engineering, Discovery will mentor Alex Wilson, Software Manager – Inception, Ross Video

Director, Software Engineering, will mentor Software Manager – Inception, Hilary Roschke, VP, Strategic Operations, SDVI will mentor Cissy Detcheva, Sales Operations Manager, Vubiquity

VP, Strategic Operations, will mentor Sales Operations Manager, Meghan Ross, Director of Partnerships and Events Hireology, will mentor Mei Chan, Principle Software Engineer, Brightcove

Director of Partnerships and Events will mentor Principle Software Engineer, Danielle Shen, Founder, Danielle Shen Consulting LLC will mentor Amanda Wall, Director of Operations for Maryland team, Take 1

Founder, will mentor Director of Operations for Maryland team, Darcy Tomlin, VP, Content Operations, Discovery will mentor Emma Schmitt, Content & Scheduling Coordinator, BBC Studios

VP, Content Operations, will mentor Content & Scheduling Coordinator, Meg Travis, Global Head of Marketing & Communications, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services (IMES) will mentor Elsa Hernandez, Digital Content Coordinator, BBC Studios

Global Head of Marketing & Communications, will mentor Digital Content Coordinator, Cindy Zulesdorf, Founding Partner, Kokoro Sales & Marketing Automation, Kokoro Marketing will mentor Lucie Olen, Manager, Content Operations, Discovery

U.K. Mentor and Mentees Pairings:

Bea Alonso, Media Technologist and Marketer will mentor Aline Mello, Senior Account Manager, Bubble Agency

will mentor Senior Account Manager, Anne-Louise Buick, VP Global Revenue Marketing, Avid will mentor Joni Lindes, Content Marketing Manager, disguise

VP Global Revenue Marketing, will mentor Content Marketing Manager, Adrian Bull, CEO, Cinelab Film & Digital will mentor Heather Robertson, MCR Engineer, Pushing Buttons Broadcast Limited

CEO, will mentor MCR Engineer, Chrissie Collins, Client Manager, EMG UK will mentor Teri Almond, Live Production Lead, Discovery

Client Manager, will mentor Live Production Lead, Kathryn De Vries, Programme Manager, Blackmagic Design will mentor Natasha London, Software Delivery Manager, Ericsson/Red Bee Media

Programme Manager, will mentor Software Delivery Manager, Caroline Ewerton, VP Technical Product Management, Broadcast Platforms, DAZN will mentor Katie Shepherd, Head of Service, Holdan Ltd

VP Technical Product Management, Broadcast Platforms, will mentor Head of Service, Nicki Fisher, EMEA Sales Director, Clear-Com will mentor Lucia Johnstone-Cowan, Sales Manager, Codemill

EMEA Sales Director, will mentor Sales Manager, Ben Foakes, CEO, Base will mentor Imogen Kimberley, Business Development Manager, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services

CEO, will mentor Business Development Manager, Sadie Groom, Founder & CEO, Bubble Agency will mentor Simone Ollivierre, Junior Executive, Discovery

Founder & CEO, will mentor Junior Executive, Mo Guile, Director of Production Management, Discovery Sports will mentor Sarah Adams, Senior Technical Supervisor, Sky

Director of Production Management, will mentor Senior Technical Supervisor, Mark Harrison, Chief Executive, DPP will mentor Dee Davison, Director of Sustainability, Culture and Engagement, Deluxe

will mentor Director of Sustainability, Culture and Engagement, Amy Jones, Content, Editorial & Streaming Consultant will mentor Irene Navarro, Planning Supervisor, Vubiquity

Content, Editorial & Streaming Consultant will mentor Planning Supervisor, Nic Kemp, Product Director – Editorial and Creative, IPV will mentor Sarah-Jane Allen, Head of Product Marketing, Imagen

Product Director – Editorial and Creative, will mentor Head of Product Marketing, Kat Lancaster, G&D Support Engineer, Sky will mentor Kath Gray, Senior Broadcast Engineer, NEP UK

G&D Support Engineer, will mentor Senior Broadcast Engineer, Kris Langbridge, Senior Customer Solution Manager, AWS (Amazon Web Services) will mentor Jayne Craig, Account Manager, Jigsaw24

Senior Customer Solution Manager, will mentor Account Manager, Lisa Lavender, Managing Director, British Arrows will mentor Tessa Gevint, Pre-Sales Consultant, Imagine Communications

Managing Director, British Arrows will mentor Pre-Sales Consultant, Barney McDonald, General Manager of Business Development & Partnerships EMEA, Eluvio will mentor Shannon Sewell, Broadcast Product Sales Manager, Ortana.TV

General Manager of Business Development & Partnerships EMEA, Broadcast Product Sales Manager, Lucy O’Brien, CTO, EMG will mentor Neave Spikings, Support Engineer, ITV

CTO, will mentor Support Engineer, Gabby Redfern, Group Director Content Services, Sky will mentor Melanie McDermott, Presentation Team Leader, DAZN

Group Director Content Services, will mentor Presentation Team Leader, Elaine Sampson, Broadcast Engineering Manager, Timeline TV will mentor Maria Joyce, Senior Product Test Engineer, Calrec Audio Ltd

Broadcast Engineering Manager, will mentor Senior Product Test Engineer, Stephen Stewart, COO, Take 1 will mentor Hollie Keen, Technical Solution Consultant , BT Media & Broadcast

Take 1 will mentor Technical Solution Consultant Cat Tate, Sales Director UK & MEA, Accedo will monitor Julian Nshuro, Live Subtitler, Deluxe

Sales Director UK & MEA, will monitor Live Subtitler, Dara Urquhart, COO, Red Bee Media will mentor Katherine Stearne, Content Fulfilment Executive, BBC Studios

will mentor Content Fulfilment Executive, Ian Wadgin, Senior Technology Transfer Manager, BBC will mentor Krystel Richards, Broadcast IT Engineer, Warnermedia (CNN International)

Senior Technology Transfer Manager, will mentor Broadcast IT Engineer, Mike Ward, Managing Director EMEA for Reality Check Systems and Head of Marketing singular.live will mentor Erin Laste, Graphics Operator, AE Live

Managing Director EMEA for Reality Check Systems and Head of Marketing will mentor Graphics Operator, Kate Wendelboe, Head of Strategy & Propositions, BT Security will mentor Hope Primus, Senior Coordinator, ITV

APAC Mentor and Mentees Pairings:

Myleeta Aga, Founder and Managing Director, AnKi Media will mentor Susmita Choudhury, Senior QC Specialist, Deluxe Entertainment Distribution India

Founder and Managing Director, will mentor Senior QC Specialist, Sharifah Ahmad, CMO, Torque Video will mentor Junko Tomita, Marketing Manager, Avid

CMO, will mentor Marketing Manager, Zin Breckenridge, Managing Director, Elevate Broadcast will mentor Priyanka Singh, Junior HR generalist, Accedo TV

Managing Director, will mentor Junior HR generalist, Peter Bruce, Sr. Channel Sales Manager, APAC, Harmonic will mentor Wing Tung Shek, Web Developer, Accedo TV

Sr. Channel Sales Manager, APAC, will mentor Web Developer, Simon Choi, Production Optimisation Director APAC, Hogarth Worldwide will mentor

Production Optimisation Director APAC, will mentor Grace Rebecca, Test Administration Specialist, Learnship

Test Administration Specialist, Greg de Bressac, Leading APAC & our Global Channel Program, Grass Valley will mentor Hyun Jung Lee, Specialist, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Leading APAC & our Global Channel Program, will mentor Specialist, Jasper Donat, CEO, Branded will mentor Nirmala Gambhir, Director/Automation consultant, Ovyo

CEO, will mentor Director/Automation consultant, Liming Fu, Vice President of Sales APAC, TVU Networks will mentor Shellyna Agustheen, Inside Sales Manager, APAC, Grass Valley

Vice President of Sales APAC, will mentor Inside Sales Manager, APAC, Shad Hashmi, APAC Partner Lead, Media and Entertainment, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will mentor Apoorva Buttan, Assistant Professor, Amity University

APAC Partner Lead, Media and Entertainment, will mentor Assistant Professor, Shweta Jain, APAC Head of Business Development, Media & Entertainment, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will mentor Evita Won, Area Sales Manager, EVS

APAC Head of Business Development, Media & Entertainment, will mentor Area Sales Manager, Naomi Kim, Head of APAC Marketing, Rescale will mentor Alankaram Narayanan, Business Development Associate, Prime Focus Technologies

Head of APAC Marketing, Rescale will mentor Business Development Associate, Sangeeta Mahawar, Broadcast Media Tech & Sports Executive will mentor Lisa Maskell, Senior Manager, Localization, Deluxe Entertainment Distribution India

Broadcast Media Tech & Sports Executive will mentor Senior Manager, Localization, Matt McDonald, General Manager & SVP, SPTL Holdings will mentor Si Ling Cheng, Senior HR Specialist at Grass Valley

General Manager & SVP, will mentor Senior HR Specialist at Ashish Mukherjee, CEO, Benchmark Broadcast Systems will mentor Shivani Kochhar, Sr. Manager Sales Systems – IT, Discovery Inc.

CEO, will mentor Sr. Manager Sales Systems – IT, Rupali Sarkar, Media and Broadcast Professional, ARK Infosolutions will mentor Kavya Rajagopal, Senior QC Specialist, Deluxe Entertainment Distribution India

Media and Broadcast Professional, will mentor Senior QC Specialist, Leena Singarajah, Sales and Strategy Freelancer, Consultant and Entrepreneur will mentor Swapna Nadkarni, Vice President, Localization Operations, Deluxe Entertainment Distribution India

Sales and Strategy Freelancer, Consultant and Entrepreneur will mentor Vice President, Localization Operations, Melissa Soobratty, Content Director, WTT will mentor Saniya Sood, Account Manager, Deluxe Entertainment Distribution India

Content Director, will mentor Account Manager, Andrew Tan, Vice President, APAC, Pixotope will mentor Zubaida Nila, Research Student, Multimedia University

Vice President, APAC, will mentor Research Student, Thomas Wong, Engineering Manager will mentor Prajakta Jadhav, Consultant - Product Management

North Europe Mentor and Mentees Pairings:

Kristian Dumky, CTO, Cingularity will mentor Desire Harauzek, Support Engineer, Net Insight

CTO, will mentor Support Engineer, Crister Fritzson, CEO, Net Insight will mentor Nathalie Liljebrunn, Manager Viaplay Expansion, Nordic Entertainment Group

CEO, will mentor Manager Viaplay Expansion, Tish Gilbert, Head of Internal Communications and Lead of Sustainability and Digital Communications, Allente Group will mentor Tiffany Trautman , Content Marketing Manager, Pixotope

Head of Internal Communications and Lead of Sustainability and Digital Communications, will mentor , Content Marketing Manager, Pixotope Marie-Louise Hanning, Sr Customer Success Manager, Net Insight will mentor Karoline Storbråten, Regional Sales Manager, Pixotope

Sr Customer Success Manager, will mentor Regional Sales Manager, Annica Lindeberg, Co-Founder & Producer, One Planet Production will mentor Sanya Prasad, Business Controller, Net Insight

Co-Founder & Producer, will mentor Business Controller, Johnny Lindquist Head of Marketing Strategy & Media, TV4 will mentor Jana Amirali, Digital Communications Manager, Pixotope

Head of Marketing Strategy & Media, will mentor Digital Communications Manager, Inger Marshall, Engineering Manager , Nordic Entertainment Group will mentor Gloria Dwomoh, Master Student Digital Communication Leadership at Aalborg University

Engineering Manager will mentor Master Student Digital Communication Leadership at Susanne Samaras, Consultant will mentor Eva Westberg Sandén , Development Manager Nimbra Applications & Nimbra Edge, Net Insight

Consultant will mentor , Development Manager Nimbra Applications & Nimbra Edge, Maja Wikman Ulrich, Chief PR & Communications, Allente will mentor Linnea Stenberg, Business Development & Market Analyst at Net Insight

Central Europe Mentor and Mentees Pairings:

Kerri Brown, Senior Manager, R & D – Playout, Grass Valley will mentor Greta Robichaud, QA Engineer, Accedo

Senior Manager, R & D – Playout, will mentor QA Engineer, Lauren Carter-Jones, Marketing Manager, Media Business Insights (MBI) will mentor Alizé Amrani, Regional Marketing Manager, Sony Media Solutions

Marketing Manager, will mentor Regional Marketing Manager, Michael Gamböck, Senior Strategic Development Manager & Head of the Adobe Video Solution Partner, Adobe will mentor Lisa Schneider, International Sales Project Coordinator, Arvato Systems Digital GmbH

Senior Strategic Development Manager & Head of the Adobe Video Solution Partner, will mentor International Sales Project Coordinator, Stephan Heimbecher, Competence Center Production & Infrastructure, SWR and Chair of EBU Strategic Programme Production will mentor Carina Schoo, Education Program Manager, Pixotope Technologies

Competence Center Production & Infrastructure, and Chair of EBU Strategic Programme Production will mentor Education Program Manager, Jackie Howes, Senior Director Media Infrastructure Architect, Discovery will mentor Sandra Petrovic , System Test Engineer, EVS

Senior Director Media Infrastructure Architect, will mentor , System Test Engineer, Leanne Hurrell, Senior Manager, Business Innovation (Global Strategic Industries), Amazon Web Services (AWS) will mentor Julienne Veer, Regional Marketing Manager, DACH & NL, Sony

Senior Manager, Business Innovation (Global Strategic Industries), will mentor Regional Marketing Manager, DACH & NL, Sarah McGettigan, Head of TV, Pinewood Studios will mentor Maria Rivadeneira, Account Manager, Deluxe

Head of TV, will mentor Account Manager, Sarah Sanders, Global Account Manager, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will mentor Carole Le Roux, Key Account and Customer Service Manager, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services (IMES)

Global Account Manager, will mentor Key Account and Customer Service Manager, Kerry Shreeve, VP Technology Operations, Discovery will mentor Magdalena Kochan, Project Manager, Grass Valley Poland

VP Technology Operations, will mentor Project Manager, Dushi Thangarajah, Senior Vice President Localisation, Fulfilment & PMO, EMEA, Deluxe will mentor Célia Twagirayesu , Project Coordinator, VRT

Senior Vice President Localisation, Fulfilment & PMO, EMEA, will mentor , Project Coordinator, Katty Van Mele, Director of Business Development, intoPIX will mentor Caroline Vain, Production Manager, Deluxe

Director of Business Development, will mentor Production Manager, Stefan Weidner , Sales Director Central Europe & Russia/CIS bei, Grass Valley will mentor Hanna Balouka , Head of Sales, France, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services (IMES)

, Sales Director Central Europe & Russia/CIS bei, will mentor , Head of Sales, France, Byron Wijayawardena, Senior Strategy Development Manager, Adobe will mentor Marlies Vandenberghe, Global Operations Manager, Skyline Communications

ANZ Mentor and Mentees Pairings:

Andrew Chow, Solutions Architect, Avid will mentor Selina Ruzek, Broadcast Engineer, Gravity Media

will mentor Gregory De Bressac, Vice President APAC & Global Head of Channel, Grass Valley will mentor Nicole Hargraves, Executive Assistant, Cutting Edge

Vice President APAC & Global Head of Channel, will mentor Nicole Hargraves, Executive Assistant, Yavani Governder, Senior Marketing Manager, Discover/BBC will mentor Erin Graham, Marketing Lead, Videocraft

Senior Marketing Manager, will mentor Marketing Lead, Karen Madden, Head of Marketing, ABC will mentor Nicky Smart, Senior Brand Manager – STV & CSR, Discovery

Head of Marketing, will mentor Senior Brand Manager – STV & CSR, Pip Warren, Manager – Workflow Consultant, Avid will mentor Lucy Kelman, Master Control Operator, Gravity Media

To find out more about Rises's mentees and mentors for all regions, click here:

Sponsorship for the mentoring schemes and Rise’s other activities are still available. To find out more and to discuss how to get involved, contact Carrie Wootten, Managing Director at Rise on carrie@risewib.com