Riedel To Showcase New StageLink Smart Edge Devices At 2025 NAB Show

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications will feature its new StageLink family of smart edge devices, Smart Audio and Mixing Engine (SAME) and Virtual Smart Panel for live production and broadcast environments during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The StageLink family of edge devices provides flexibility and high performance for IP-based audio and intercom workflows. Designed for broadcast, live production and studio environments, the compact, rugged I/O boxes streamline decentralized signal distribution over generic IP networks, thereby eliminating the complexities of traditional cabling and configuration, the company said.

The StageLink product line enables capture and distribution of signals seamlessly across networks, ensuring a smooth, reliable and cost-effective transition to IP-based workflows. By leveraging standard network cables instead of specialized infrastructure, StageLink devices create a decentralized, scalable system that integrates microphones, intercom, GPIO devices and other audio-enabled equipment, it said.

The company will also feature its SAME audio processing software suite for the first time at the NAB Show. The all-new audio processing software suite offers the automation and flexibility required to meet evolving demands of audio workflows. Based on the latest commercial off-the-shelf server cluster technology, SAME supports processing capabilities that scale effortlessly with production needs, it said.

The software suite offers more than 30 audio processing tools and mixers, ranging from automatic leveling and dynamic equalization to 5.1 upmixing, loudness meters and signal analyzers, it said.

Riedel also will highlight its new Virtual SmartPanel (VSP), a software solution that enables users to leverage their mobile devices for remote intercom connections. VSP enables a virtual hybrid infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with the Artists-1024 platform, the company said.

See Riedel Communications in 2025 NAB Show booth N1821.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors