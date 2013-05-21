Riedel to showcase MediorNet interface card for Grass Valley 3G cameras

Riedel Communications will highlight its new MediorNet MN-GV-2 interface card at BroadcastAsia2013 in Singapore, June 18 to 21.

The new card allows users to network Grass Valley 3G camera systems — the LDK and the new LDX series — and their base stations via the MediorNet fiber infrastructure. Users can route bidirectional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through MediorNet, which facilitates the free assignment of cameras to any base station or CCU within the network. This setup offers flexibility in camera configurations and eliminates the need for rewiring when production requirements change.

Riedel also will highlight new RockNet expansion systems for Solid State Logic (SSL) consoles and Soundcraft Si Compact consoles at BroadcastAsia2013. Next-generation firmware for the RockNet RN.334.MD MADI interface makes SSL mixing consoles an integrated part of the Riedel RockNet digital audio network.