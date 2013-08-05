Riedel Provides Intercoms to IBC Auditorium

Riedel Communications is providing comprehensive intercom systems for the state-of-the-art IBC auditorium at IBC 2013. Dubbed the IBC Big Screen, the 1,700-seat auditorium and its stunning audio and video presentation capabilities will be used for presentations, conference sessions and exclusive movie screenings.



Riedel Acrobat digital wireless intercom and Performer digital partyline systems will be deployed to provide IBC staff with live event communications. The systems will be used by stage managers, technical managers, event managers, fixed and roaming camera operators, the FOH audio mixer, graphics specialists, EVS operators, and lighting and sound specialists. The Riedel systems will cover the balcony production bench, as well as the projection booth, stage, and auditorium floor.



"The IBC Big Screen's cutting-edge facilities are the perfect showcase for impressive innovations surrounding digital cinema," said Phil White, IBC’s Director of Technology. The IBC Big Screen has facilities for 4K and stereoscopic 3D digital projection, with audio presented in Dolby 7.1 surround sound.



