Riedel opens office in Moscow

Riedel Communications, German manufacturer of real-time networks for video audio and communications, has expanded its worldwide service and sales offices with the opening of the new Moscow Office. The company says this is in response to growing demand not just from Russia but also the Ukraine, Belarus, and other countries of Eastern Europe. Recent projects in this region include the studio installation at the Kiev-based broadcast network STB, the Moscow business broadcast network RBK and ANO Sports Broadcasting.

The office in Moscow is the tenth Riedel branch office, with existing ones in the U.S., Asia, UK, Europe and Australia. Founded in 1987, Riedel Communications designs, manufactures and distributes real-time networks for video, audio and communications for broadcast, pro-audio, event, sports, theater and security applications worldwide. The Riedel group also includes a European-based, large rental operation that provides radio and intercom services, event IT solutions, as well as fiber-based and wireless audio & video transmission systems.