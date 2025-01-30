Riedel Invests in MECSware, Unveils Easy5G for Private 5G Networks

From left to right: Thomas Riedel, founder and CEO of the Riedel Group, Jaqueline Voß, executive director, strategy and innovation, at Riedel Communications, and Dr. Torsten Musiol, CEO, MECSware.

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced the acquisition of MECSware, a leading specialist in Private 5G technologies, and the launch of the private 5G network solution Easy5G.

Developed in collaboration with MECSware, Riedel said that Easy5G will revolutionize 5G usage in dynamic environments like live events, remote productions, and industrial facilities by offering unmatched flexibility, simplicity, and rapid deployment.

Established in 2015 by Dr. Torsten Musiol, MECSware develops and supplies easy-to-deploy and easy-to-operate 4G/5G system solutions for private networks. As part of the acquisition, MECSware will join the Riedel Group, but will remain an independent company.

“Private 5G networks were often impractical for dynamic or temporary applications like live events and remote productions due to their complexity and lack of flexibility,” said Thomas Riedel, founder and CEO of the Riedel Group. “In MECSware, we found the perfect partner to help us overcome these obstacles for our customers, and I am more than happy to welcome Torsten and his team to the Riedel family. The first fruits of our shared labor are nothing short of a breakthrough, as Easy5G’s debut delivers both the reliable, high-capacity upload connections and the flexibility required for media and event productions.”

Dr. Torsten Musiol, CEO, MECSware, added: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Riedel, which will open up exciting new applications for our technologies all across the globe.”

Easy5G redefines private 5G deployment by combining Wi-Fi-like simplicity with the robustness of carrier-grade systems, the companies reported. With only a handful of setup parameters, the system can be operational in under 60 minutes, cutting deployment time by weeks compared to traditional networks. In addition, no specialized 5G expertise or dark fiber is needed; Easy5G can be managed by general IT personnel using a standard switch infrastructure.

Unlike public 5G services that often struggle during productions and events with high user density, Easy5G operates on dedicated network frequencies, ensuring superior reliability and performance. Its modular design pairs MECSware’s advanced Mobile Edge Cloud Server (MECS) with small-cell base stations, ensuring flexibility and scalability for a wide range of applications from wireless communication to live video transmission, Riedel explained.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Our partnership with MECSware exemplifies how we harness cutting-edge technologies to enhance our ecosystem and deliver unmatched value to our customers,” said Jaqueline Voß, executive director, strategy and innovation, at Riedel Communications. “It not only bolsters our Managed Technology division but also paves the way for future product innovations – the possibilities for this technology are virtually endless.”

Easy5G’s integration capabilities seamlessly link to Riedel’s MediorNet and Artist ecosystems, adding a reliable wireless IP layer for audio, video, and data workflows.

Visitors to ISE 2025 in Barcelona can experience a live demonstration of Easy5G at the Riedel Communications booth #5A300.