Riedel founder carries Olympics torch

Thomas Riedel, founder and managing director of Riedel Communications, helped carry the Olympic torch during the ceremonial Olympic Torch Relay at this year’s Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, British Columbia.

After the run, Riedel said it was “probably the most emotional moment I’ve ever had in event productions.”

Riedel Communications is supplying its intercoms and communications solutions this year, as it has for every Olympic Games since 1994. For the Vancouver Games, Riedel was officially honored with the “Friends of the Games” title.

In fact, Riedel provides more than 70 Artist digital matrix intercom systems and 10,000 digital radios with more than 500 control panels and belt packs. Riedel also facilitates several wireless video links. More than 40 Riedel system specialists and engineers provide service and support directly on-site.