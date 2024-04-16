Riedel Expands RiCapture Ingest Solutions Portfolio

At the 2024 NAB Show, Riedel Communications has unveiled its expanded RiCapture ingest solutions line with the addition of RiCapture i8, i44, and i84. Complementing the RiCapture i4 platform, these additions provide increased channel density and/or UHD resolution, 8- and 10-bit support, and expanded internal SSD storage.

According to Riedel, the new RiCapture SSE interface for scheduling, streaming, and exporting offers a powerful and compact solution for multichannel HD/UHD ingest recording and integration to postproduction. The SSE control application lets users select between high-resolution DNxHD/R, H.264, or a combination of the two, and also includes audio-mapping and down-mix audio-listening capabilities.

This allows RiCapture to record media locally, on removable storage, on network-attached storage, or to live-streaming destinations. The system can be expanded to a network of multiple servers for higher-density recording and unlimited destinations with control from a single SSE interface, the company reported.

RiCapture’s i4 and i8 provide four or eight HD HDR input channels respectively, while the i44 and i84 each support four UHD channels with HDR capability in addition to their HD HDR channel capacities. On the audio side, all RiCapture products are capable of 16 channels of embedded audio per channel, as well as 64 Dante or AES67 channels.

In all configurations, RiCapture offers high-quality recording in DNxHD or DNxHR along with H.264 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 encoding to local storage. The local recording storage platform offers continuous loop recording for the captured content, with options to stream it manually or with a scheduler, or to clip and export files as needed from the available local storage to numerous streaming destinations, the company said.

There are three software add-ons available in the RiCapture product line. The first is the VDR panel, a web-based UI with expanded multichannel control for clip playback, program delays, monitor wall playback and other scenarios. The second is the RiView application, which is a multiviewer UI that includes audio down-mix monitoring for synchronized review of record feeds for review, clipping, and export to multiple destinations. And the third is the XDCAM add-on, which provides the tapeless XDCAM format for HD video acquisition and storage.

"As a complete suite for multichannel ingest recording capture and transfer to postproduction, RiCapture caters to a wide range of markets — from sports, concerts, and theaters to motion picture applications," said Bernard Stas, Riedel Communication’s product manager for live video production. "Accommodating UHD resolutions and a variety of formats, such as 23.98 fps and 29.97 fps, the newly expanded RiCapture family sets the bar for high-quality ingest solutions at an exceptionally competitive price."