Riedel Connects Passion 2016

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Using Riedel Communications equipment, Passion 2016 was able to share video of sessions, speakers and worship music across three sites in Georgia and Texas and over an 800-mile fiber network. In addition to the fiber network, U.K.-based production company Black and White Live relied on Riedel’s MediorNet real-time media network, Artist digital matrix intercom system and Trunk Navigator software.

Black and White Live linked TDNV mobile production trucks and supported signal transport and communications from Philips Arena in Atlanta, Infinite Energy Arena in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and the Toyota Center in Houston. The MediorNet units at each venue were managed from a single central location and enabled distribution of SDI signals with embedded MADI audio. The Trunk Navigator and Artist 64 systems established temporary VoIP trunk links between each venue and connect keypanels across all venues. The trunked Artist system also allows for point-to-point communications between venues.

The Riedel systems helped allow speakers during the event to coordinate and make adjustments prior to their performances from any of the three locations.

Passion 2016 took place in January.