Riedel Communications Opens Dedicated Sales Operation in Mexico City

Angel González España



WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Riedel Communications has opened a dedicated sales outlet in Mexico City to address growing demand for real-time video, audio, data and communications network solutions in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

This new regional sales effort will be led by broadcast industry veteran Angel González España.

“Mexico and Central America are interesting and rapidly expanding markets,” said González España. “I look forward to providing Riedel customers in the entertainment, broadcast, government and outside broadcast/mobile markets with integrated solutions that will help them run their operations in the most cost-effective and future-proof manner. With this move to Mexico City, we’re positioned to provide even more direct customer support and faster service.”

González España will represent Riedel at trade shows and industry events and focus on strengthening relations with dealers, integrators, and end users in the region while taking a lead role in finding and developing new business. He most recently served as the regional sales manager for Orad Hi-Tech/Orad Inc., and previously worked as Sennheiser’s marketing director for Latin America.

González España is also the current secretary of the Mexican chapter of the Audio Engineering Society.