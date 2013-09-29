Riedel Communications features Studer console MediorNet expansion card at IBC

Riedel Communications showcased its new MN-ST-AL-2 MediorNet expansion card for Studer consoles at IBC 2013.

Riedel's MediorNet is a fiber-based real-time signal transport system for video, audio, communications and data.

The MN-ST-AL-2 card provides two ports, each with redundant interfaces, for connecting Studer mixing consoles via the Studer A-Link protocol to Riedel MediorNet Modular frames. The connection allows the consoles to become an integrated part of the entire signal distribution infrastructure. Users can gain up to 384 channels per connection and realize cost savings in cabling and maintenance.

The convenient routing of the audio stream is handled by the MediorWorks control and management software via drag-and-drop programming, which makes last-minute changes easy and intuitive. Additional routing adjustments can be performed via Pro-Bel commands or the new EMBER+ remote control protocol in MediorNet.