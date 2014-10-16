Ride TV Chooses Globecast Media Factory

LOS ANGELES—Globecast has been selected to provide content management and playout for brand new equestrian lifestyle channel Ride TV.



This is the first new channel to be launched since Globecast’s Media Factory investment in Culver City, Calif. Globecast’s satellite and fiber capacity in North America and the LatAm region, along with its capability to handle the end-to-end service provision—from content ingest, scheduling and origination through to playout and distribution—in-house, was said to be a key factor for Ride TV.



A cable channel dedicated to horse culture and lifestyle, Ride TV provides 24-hour HD content to all the major cable, satellite and pay-TV operators. Ride TV’s content is a mix of reality shows, news programs, talk shows, documentaries, and live championship events.



Globecast Media Factory replaces multiple, siloed operations, from VoD preparation and content formatting through to creative services, quality control and compliance. Media Factory allows Globecast to pass on economies of scale and has been deployed at BBC Worldwide and Scripps Networks Interactive.