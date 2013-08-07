Rich Hajdu joines leading systems integrator Beck Associates as VP of sales and marketing.

Rich Hajdu has joined leading systems integrator Beck Associates as vice president of sales and marketing. Hajdu was most recently senior vice president at router supplier Utah Scientific, and has held management positions at technology manufacturers Tektronix, Chyron, and Harris Corporation.

"Beck Associates is one of America's premier design-build system integrators, and I am excited to be joining their team," said Hajdu. "Being known throughout the industry for 'doing it right the first time' while providing exceptional service and support are core values that are central to Beck’s 30-year successful history.”

CEO Fred Beck said, "Rich brings a wealth of experience to this role, and is uniquely qualified to expand our existing business as well as lead the company into new markets.” Beck continued “we have an exceptional roster of clients developed over our 30-year history and Rich will also help us articulate the commitment to support and service that has resulted in so much repeat business from these customers.”

Beck has recently completed projects for a number of diverse customers including Comcast SportsNet, Houston; KOTV, Tulsa, OK; and Turner Studios, Atlanta, GA.

The Comcast facility is a new regional sports hub that includes master control, production and post-production systems. Griffin Communications/KOTV built and moved to an entirely new HD facility. Beck provided all integration services including design, wiring, installation and testing. Turner contracted Beck to design and integrate two 53’ single expando HD mobile units. Each of these customers engaged Beck Associates for multiple projects over the past few years.

About Beck Associates

Austin, TX-based Beck Associates has been in business since 1982 designing and building television systems for virtually every application from TV stations and networks to sports trucks and stadium venues to churches and schools. Beck's philosophy is to use in-house employees - not contractors - for most functions including design, engineering, staging, wiring, installation, service, and documentation. The end result is exactly the system the customer expects, on time and within budget because Beck has controlled the process from start to finish.

Contact: Rich Hajdu

rich.hajdu@yahoo.com

330-962-6502