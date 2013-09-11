Rhode Island Legislature Chooses Ross

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—Rhode Island’s Capitol Television has selected Ross Video to provide a high definition video production solution.



The solution includes: CamBot Robotic Camera Systems, NK Series Routing Systems, openGear Terminal Equipment, Carbonite Production Switchers, BlackStorm Video Servers, XPression Motion Graphics Systems and Ross’ new Legislative Control System.



The Ross LCS provides a touch screen user interface laid out for producing video from a legislative assembly. Production control is unified into a simple touch screen interface that enables a network-quality production to be created by a single operator. By integrating with the microphone or delegate system, the best camera angle and relevant graphical overlay are automatically selected and placed on the Preset. The operator can then trim the camera, if desired, and take the new angle and graphics.



Capitol Television is the television production department of the Rhode Island General Assembly, and all sessions of the House of Representatives and the Senate are televised using the Rhode Island Cable Television Statewide Interconnect System. Also televised are House Committee on Finance and other various House and Senate Committees, as well as various press conferences and other special events held in the State House.



Capitol Television programming can be seen on Channel 15 for Cox Cable of Rhode Island, Full Channel Cable, Verizon Fios Channel 34, as well as online.