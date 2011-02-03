RF Shorts – Feb. 3, 2011
- •Remember the Cydle M7 Internet tablet with built in ATSC mobile DTV receiver that I was excited to see CES 2010? Last month Cydle filed for FCC equipment authorization, but the manuals I saw after doing an FCC Equipment Authorization Search using grantee code YXQ in the first search box made no mention of ATSC mobile DTV capability in the M7. The article Cydle M7 MultiPAD Android tablet hits the FCC notes that the company "actually promised to release the Cydle M7 for $199 during the second quarter of 2010 with an integrated ATSC TV tuner. That never happened, and now it looks like all mention of the TV tuner has been dropped from the product page and the user manual." Without the ATSC Mobile DTV tuner, there's little reason to recommend the device over a wide range of other tablets in the sub $200 price range with better specifications. (See Slatedroid.com and new low cost tablets with Android 2.3 like those shown by Coby at CES this year. It looks like we'll have to wait for ATSC Mobile DTV in new versions of the Samsung and Dell tablets.
- •American Tower Corporation (ATC) announced this week that it has deployed and is now operating its first 700 MHz LTE MIMO in-building distributed antenna system network at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas. ATC has over 200 in-building and outdoor DAS. I look forward to testing mobile DTV signals on one of these systems.
- •I seldom link to photos in this section, but I found one this week I had to include. A photograph in the Daily Mail article The curious phenomenon of the new Northern Lights: Optical illusion caused by ice crystals in the Yorkshire night sky shows pillars of light near the Emley Moor tower, the UK's tallest free-standing structure at 1,083 feet. I had a chance to visit the Emily Moor tower when visiting Varian-TVT more than 20 years ago. At antenna, transmitters and other equipment was still being installed in it. It was an impressive structure then (inside and out) and looks impressive now in this photo.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox