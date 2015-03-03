Revolab Elite Wired Microphones Now Available

SUDBURY, MASS. – Revolabs’ new Elite Wired Microphones are now available for shipping.

The Elite Wired Microphones follow the same form-factor and design as the company’s Executive Elite series, which are resistant to GSM noise, and provide a signal-to-noise ratio and frequency range that creates an audio capture experience for any contemporary meeting space.

Elite Wired Microphones are available in omnidirectional or directional models and come in either black, white or brushed nickel. In addition, an optional mounting adapter is available to provide lockdown capability for settings requiring fixed microphone locations and can be used with all of Revolabs wireless technology.