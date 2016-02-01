Retrans Quietly Accomplished: E.W. Scripps, Time Warner Cable
CINCINATTI and NEW YORK—E.W. Scripps Co. has successfully renegotiated a multi-year retransmission consent agreement with Time Warner Cable, according to a senior broadcast industry source.
Some were Brighthouse Cable Systems, which is represented by Time Warner in retrans negotiations. The deal represents over 3 million households served by Scripps local TV stations in the following markets:
Detroit
Milwaukee
Cleveland Green Bay
Cincinnati
Nashville
Tampa
Omaha
Buffalo
San Diego
Bakersfield
Kansas City
Indianapolis
Denver
“This is yet another example of broadcasters successfully reaching a carriage agreement with no drama and no disruption of service,” the source said. “Contrary to the hysteria generated by a small group of pay TV providers who are attempting to manufacture a ‘retrans crisis,’ the fact is that the vast majority of these deals are quietly concluded with no fanfare, and no blackout.”
