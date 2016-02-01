Retrans Quietly Accomplished: E.W. Scripps, Time Warner Cable

CINCINATTI and NEW YORK—E.W. Scripps Co. has successfully renegotiated a multi-year retransmission consent agreement with Time Warner Cable, according to a senior broadcast industry source.



Some were Brighthouse Cable Systems, which is represented by Time Warner in retrans negotiations. The deal represents over 3 million households served by Scripps local TV stations in the following markets:



Detroit

Milwaukee

Cleveland Green Bay

Cincinnati

Nashville

Tampa

Omaha

Buffalo

San Diego

Bakersfield

Kansas City

Indianapolis

Denver



“This is yet another example of broadcasters successfully reaching a carriage agreement with no drama and no disruption of service,” the source said. “Contrary to the hysteria generated by a small group of pay TV providers who are attempting to manufacture a ‘retrans crisis,’ the fact is that the vast majority of these deals are quietly concluded with no fanfare, and no blackout.”