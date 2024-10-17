Research: Half of CTV Users See the Benefits of Staying in the Same Product Ecosystem

DALLAS—In the run-up to its Future of Video conference, Parks Associates has released new data highlighting the importance of easy navigation between connected TVs and other devices.

New research from Parks has found most households that own or are planning to purchase a connected TV (CTV) device recognize the benefits of staying within a product ecosystem—53% state it is easier to manage apps and preferences when using devices within the same ecosystem.

With one-third of households planning to buy a smart TV in the next six months, companies looking to capture these households could succeed by emphasizing the ease of navigation across their portfolio and their list of supported streaming apps, Parks reported.

The research noted that Roku has done a particularly good job at this cross-platform CTV effort to attract ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) users.

"Customers are looking for an interface that is fast and easy to navigate but can also provide an expansive experience compatible across multiple devices and apps, especially AVOD services," Parks Vice President of Marketing Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein said. "At Future of Video, industry experts discuss the latest innovations to meet these demands, plus design and messaging strategies that will resonate with today's streaming households."

"Our data shows Roku has been particularly effective in leveraging its CTV platforms to bring in AVOD users," Sternblitz-Rubenstein added. "Roku device owners/users have high usage rates for The Roku Channel."

The seventh annual in-person Future of Video conference will be held Nov. 19–21 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, Calif. It will address new strategies for streaming, internet, and mobile providers to deliver high-quality video services that will retain current and attract new video subscribers.