Research: Half of CTV Users See the Benefits of Staying in the Same Product Ecosystem
New data from Parks Associates highlights the importance of being able to navigate easily between CTVs and other devices
DALLAS—In the run-up to its Future of Video conference, Parks Associates has released new data highlighting the importance of easy navigation between connected TVs and other devices.
New research from Parks has found most households that own or are planning to purchase a connected TV (CTV) device recognize the benefits of staying within a product ecosystem—53% state it is easier to manage apps and preferences when using devices within the same ecosystem.
With one-third of households planning to buy a smart TV in the next six months, companies looking to capture these households could succeed by emphasizing the ease of navigation across their portfolio and their list of supported streaming apps, Parks reported.
The research noted that Roku has done a particularly good job at this cross-platform CTV effort to attract ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) users.
"Customers are looking for an interface that is fast and easy to navigate but can also provide an expansive experience compatible across multiple devices and apps, especially AVOD services," Parks Vice President of Marketing Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein said. "At Future of Video, industry experts discuss the latest innovations to meet these demands, plus design and messaging strategies that will resonate with today's streaming households."
"Our data shows Roku has been particularly effective in leveraging its CTV platforms to bring in AVOD users," Sternblitz-Rubenstein added. "Roku device owners/users have high usage rates for The Roku Channel."
The seventh annual in-person Future of Video conference will be held Nov. 19–21 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, Calif. It will address new strategies for streaming, internet, and mobile providers to deliver high-quality video services that will retain current and attract new video subscribers.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.