Report: Streaming Is the Top Target For Sophisticated Cyber Attacks

LEWES, Del.—A new analysis from Atlas VPN shows that sophisticated automated cyber attacks are on the rise and that the streaming industry has become the top target of these attacks.

The growth is worrying because these sophisticated attacks can emulate human behavior to evade detection by imitating human keystrokes and mouse movements to trick standard bot-detection tools.

According to the data presented by the Atlas VPN team, 73% of attacks directed at the streaming industry were sophisticated. Alarmingly, their data also shows that the stolen credential success rate has risen significantly during login attacks, meaning hackers took away more accounts.

Comparing H2 2020 and H1 2021, the most significant increase in credential success rate was in the streaming industry, going up from 0.19% to 29%. The second-biggest increase was seen in the event ticketing industry, where login success percentage went up from 3.95% to 16%.

Due to the pandemic, usage of streaming services increased exponentially, meaning that more people became vulnerable to cybercrime as the number of sophisticated cyber attacks increased. That has also made Netflix a prime target, Atlas VPN noted.

“Advanced hackers nowadays deploy bots that can convincingly mimic human behavior and launch thousands of bots at once to overwhelm standard security systems,” explained William Sword, a cybersecurity writer and researcher at Atlas VPN. "As cyberattacks get more sophisticated, it is not enough to use traditional security tools such as antivirus. Organizations should also employ bot protection services.”

The data is based on NuData Security report, “H1 2021: Fraud Risk at a Glance.” Analysts collected the statistics for the report from January 1 - June 30, 2021.