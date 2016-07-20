Report: IP/4K to Double APAC Broadcast Gear Market to $5.1 Billion by 2024

NEW YORK— The broadcast equipment market across the Asia-Pacific region will double in nine years as 4K over IP makes inroads, according to Persistence Market Research research.



According to the latest Persistence report, “Broadcasting Equipment Market: Asia Pacific Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” the broadcasting equipment market in APAC region is expected to be valued at US$5.1 billion by 2024, up from US$2.5 billion last year, a CAGR of 8.1 percent from 2016 to 2024.



The growth of broadcasting equipment market in APAC region is primarily driven by convergence of higher-definition technologies such as 4K with IP. As per the report, 4K services are expected to be available on IP networks over the next four to five years via satellite launching and cable platforms, Persistence researchers said.



The report has segmented the APAC broadcasting equipment market into traditional TV broadcast, traditional radio broadcast, IP converged broadcasting and asset management systems.



Traditional TV broadcast segment was valued at US$1.1 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1 percent during the forecast period (2016-2024). The traditional radio broadcast segment was valued at US$544 million in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5 percent during the forecast period. IP converged broadcasting is projected to be the fastest growing segment in APAC broadcasting equipment market, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0 percent during the forecast period.



Traditional TV broadcast segment accounted for 45.1 percent share in terms of value of the total APAC broadcasting equipment market in 2015. Consumption of high-definition content in APAC region is increasing at a rapid pace, supported by rising sales of “HD-ready TVs.” (TV Technology asked Persistence if, by “HD-ready” they meant “4K-ready.”)



The traditional TV broadcast equipment market is further segmented into camera, monitors, routers, switchers, cable, transmitter, receiver and other accessories. The router subsegment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period. Content creators across the region are shifting towards 4K cameras in order to capture 4K video. This is being supported by sales of 4K UHD television that has gained momentum due to rising disposable income in the region, Persistence said.



Key players of the APAC Broadcasting Equipment market comprise several U.S. firms, including Media Excel Inc., ChyronHego Corporation, TVU Networks Corp., XOR Media Inc., Oracle, Unlimi-Tech Software Inc., plus For-A Co., of Japan; Montreal's Grass Valley and General Dynamics Mediaware of Australia. The APAC region includes China, Japan, India, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Australia, New Zealand and the rest of APAC.