Report: Ban Prohibiting Political Ads on Public TV Struck Down
CHICAGO: A federal appeals court has struck down a ban that prohibits public TV and radio stations from running political ads, according to a Reuters story in the Chicago Tribune. The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled that the ban violated the First Amendment. The three-judge panel voted it down 2-1. (see the rest of the story at the Chicago Tribune...)
