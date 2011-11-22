Trending

Rentrak Surpasses 100 TV Station Milestone


PORTLAND, ORE.: Rentrak announced that in less than two years, its TV station ratings and research service for broadcasters has surpassed the 100-client station mark.

Rentrak said it added 24 new television stations to its client roster, in a four-week period this fall, with over half coming from station groups which were already Rentrak clients in other markets.