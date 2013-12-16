Rentrak Signs Agreement With West Virginia Media

PORTLAND, ORE. — Rentrak has announced a multi-year local TV ratings contract with West Virginia Media for eight stations.



These stations include WOWK-TV (CBS), WBOY-TV (NBC), Your ABC (Clarksburg/Morgantown, W. Va.), WVNS-TV (CBS), FOX West Virginia (Beckley/Bluefield, W. Va.), WTRF-TV (CBS), FOX Ohio Valley (Wheeling/Steubenville, Ohio) and ABC Ohio Valley (Wheeling/Steubenville, Ohio).



The new agreement gives Rentrak local television clients in all four markets in West Virginia as a majority of the state’s stations have now adopted Rentrak’s television ratings currency.



“Rentrak gives us what we have been looking for with its reliable, stable and passive audience measurement in every market,” said Bray Cary, president and CEO of West Virginia Media. “With Rentrak household and demographic ratings every day of the year, our advertiser and agency clients will be the real winners. Plus, their automotive metrics will allow our automotive clients to allocate dollars more efficiently and effectively when reaching their true target.”



Rentrak’s television ratings service is a fully-integrated system of detailed satellite, telco and cable TV viewing information from more than 25 million TVs nationwide including granular information for TV programming in all 210 local markets. More than 235 stations currently subscribe to Rentrak's local TV measurement services.