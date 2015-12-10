Rentrak Adds Two New Nextstar Stations

PORTLAND, ORE.—Two more stations in the Nextstar Broadcasting Group have signed a deal with Rentrak to provide audience measurement. KASW-Phoenix and KLAS-Las Vegas are the latest stations to join the Rentrak network.

Rentrak currently provides services to 78 Nextstar-owned or operated stations in 46 markets. In addition to Phoenix and Las Vegas, stations in Des Moines, Iowa, Bakersfield, Calif., Roanoke, Va., Waco, Texas, El Paso, Texas and Baton Rouge, La., are some of the markets that agreed to a deal with Rentrak in the last year.

Rentrak is a provider of consumer viewership information for the entertainment and marketing industries.