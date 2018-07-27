Registration Now Open for IBC 4K 4Charity Fun Run

AMSTERDAM--Registration is now open for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at IBC 2018. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 A.M. in Amstelpark in Amsterdam. For runners who have previously run the course, the start/finish line has been slightly relocated within the park due to nearby construction.

The 2.49-mile run is officially endorsed by the IBC and and the venue is located near the RAI Exhibition Centre, the site of the 2018 IBC Show. The 4K 4 Charity Fun Run was launched at the 2014 IBC Show and also takes place in Portland, Ore., as well as Las Vegas during the annual NAB Show in the spring. Since its founding, the series has raised more than $690,000 in gross proceeds for global and local nonprofits that support increased diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Sponsorship deadline is Aug. 3. Contact Kate Incerto for more information.

Visit here to register.