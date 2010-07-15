Registration Now Open for 2011 CES

Registration is now open for the 2011 International CES, Jan. 6-9, 2011 in Las Vegas. The annual trade show dedicated to consumer technology, is sponsored by the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA).



Registration for the show is free to industry professionals through Sept. 30. A registration fee of $100 will go into effect starting Oct. 1, and the fee will be $200 effective 5:01 p.m. EST Dec. 31. Hotel room rates in Las Vegas, currently at some of the lowest rates in years, are available through a special block set aside for CES registrants. Attendees, exhibitors and media can register today at www.CESweb.org.



The International CES attracts more than 120,000 of the top executives, retail buyers, content providers, entertainment executives, venture capitalists, engineers, government officials and media from more than 130 countries.



“The energy and buzz surrounding the 2011 International CES is already in motion, as we prepare for dynamic new exhibit areas that reflect the vibrant CE industry,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, events and conferences, CEA. “The new Connected Home Appliances and Broadband Telecommunications TechZones are two of many new attractions at the 2011 CES, demonstrating why CES is the most powerful event in the world for conducting global technology business.”



More information on the 2011 International CES can be found on the newly re-designed www.CESweb.org, including travel and hotel information to assist attendees in making their CES travel plans.