RED To Showcase V-RAPTOR XL, V-RAPTOR At IBC 2024

The new RED CINE-BROADCAST module is compatible with V-RAPTOR XL [X], V-RAPTOR [X] and standard V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.—RED DIGITAL CINEMA will make the IBC debut its large-format global shutter V-RAPTOR XL [X] and V-RAPTOR [X] cinema cameras at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The company also will demonstrate its new RED CINE-BROADCAST module, designed for broadcast and live event productions.

"RED is proud to be at the forefront of global shutter technology, and we're thrilled to present these advancements at IBC," said RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi. "Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of image capture technology and bringing the RED cinematic look to broadcast is truly exciting. We can’t wait to connect with our friends and community at IBC, hear their insights and showcase how we're shaping the future of visual storytelling."

At IBC, attendees will have the chance to see the new V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] large-format cinema camera systems. RED Global Vision, powered by a global shutter sensor, offers the ability to shoot the most natural and organic imagery possible, the company said.

The Extended Highlights mode of Global Vision enables the camera to capture colors and details in extreme highlights more effectively, providing a smoother and more subtle highlight roll-off, even in challenging lighting conditions and uncontrollable environments. The V-RAPTOR systems excel in low-light circumstances, offering a dynamic range of more than 20 stops to capture subtle details and nuances while preserving color fidelity and accuracy, it said.

The new global shutter sensor includes Phantom Track dual-capture technology. This feature simplifies virtual production setups that use GhostFrame or frame-remapping by allowing the camera to capture two distinct scenes (R3D clips) with one camera. It also supports live monitoring of either view live on set, it said.

The new RED CINE-BROADCAST module is compatible with V-RAPTOR XL [X], V-RAPTOR [X] and standard V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems. The module unlocks live broadcast with up to two channels of 4K 60P (HDR/SDR) over 12G-SDI and is IP-broadcast ready with SMPTE ST 2110 (TR-08) and up to a 4K 60P JPEG-XS feed. The module features a LEMO SMPTE 311M/304M hybrid fiber optical cable connector, which connects to a rack mountable 2R full rack or a 4R half rack base station, it said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Broadcasters can unlock advanced workflows with slow-motion, AI/ML augmentation and live-to-headset using 8K 120FPS R3Ds by using RED’s license-enabled RED Connect feature.

RED’s new Broadcast Color pipeline option for the DSMC3 camera lineup will enable live painting of RED cameras in broadcast or streaming environments and allow for on-demand adjustments and multi-camera color matching using traditional broadcast controls. The new firmware-enabled functionality uses industry-standard RCPs to control painting parameters in real-time over IP while saving information per frame in the recorded file’s metadata, it said.

See RED DIGITAL CINEMA at IBC 2024 Stands 8.MS14 and 11.C28.