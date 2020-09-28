Red Sox Roll Out New Robotic Camera System at Fenway Park

BOSTON—The Boston Red Sox have installed a state-of-the-art robotic pod camera system in partnership with Nikon at Fenway Park to capture still images and full-HD video.

The remote system, from MRMC, a Nikon group company, enables operators and photographers to control the cameras from a distance, thereby minimizing the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nikon said.

“In these times, we have had to adapt at a far faster pace than ever before when it comes to the way we operate, and that includes producing content for our fans, sponsors and partners,” said Billie Weiss, senior manager, Photography, Boston Red Sox.

“We are extremely pleased with the image quality and capabilities from the MRMC Robotic Pods and are already discussing new opportunities to use the technology at all Fenway Park events in 2021.”

The Red Sox organization worked with Nikon Professional Service to install five Robotic Pods, a modular camera system housing that can be remotely controlled by an operator from a custom software interface, the company said.

Photographers/operators can capture high-quality photos and video for broadcast, social media and marketing with the Robotic Pod systems. The system makes it possible to cover an entire game without ever leaving the booth, Nikon said.

Cameras are positioned on the roof of the press box, on the third and first baselines, overlooking centerfield and the bullpen and directly behind home plate to provide a low-angle shot; however, the Robotic Pods can be repositioned to meet the changing needs of the team, it said.

The Robotic Pods enable 360-degree camera movement and zooming, which makes it possible for the systems to deliver shots not available from fixed remote cameras. The photographer can remotely control zoom, focus and exposure, and the system can save preset capture points to repeat shots easily with precise consistency, Nikon said.

The pods provide a constant FTP stream of images delivered in real time that are ready to be used by authorized photographers, press agencies and on social media to promote fan engagement, it said.

The system can also capture imagery to create GIFs and time-lapses. Cameras can be equipped with a variety of lenses to capture action on the field or the ambience of the ballpark. A single operator can control multiple pods, the company said.

More information about the Robotic Pod System is available on the MRMC website .