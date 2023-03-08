RED Launches Super35-Based V-RAPTOR 8K S35, V-RAPTOR XL 8K S35

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.—RED Digital Cinema has launched Super35 versions of V-RAPTOR 8K S35 and V-RAPTOR XL 8K S35 cameras, both featuring the company’s new S35 sensor.

The 8K S35 sensor has the same fast cinema-quality sensor scan time as its 8K VV counterpart, which is twice as fast as previous generations while maintaining a wide dynamic range with 16.5+ stops and coverage for Super 35mm lenses, the company said.

The V-RAPTOR 8K S35 also includes RED’s new integrated electronic ND system, which allows for control of density in 1/4, 1/3 and full stop increments, providing for what the company describes as never before seen exposure and depth of field control.

“The V-RAPTOR and XL have produced some of the best imagery I’ve seen, and now that performance is available to the filmmakers who prefer the Super35 format,” says RED Digital Cinema president Jarred Land.

The V-RAPTOR 8K S35 and V-RAPTOR XL 8K S35 can be ordered today directly via RED.com or through any of RED’s premium or authorized resellers. The standard V-RAPTOR 8K S35 is priced at $17,995, while the XL, which comes in either V-Lock or Gold Mount, is $34,995, it said.

By capturing the full 35 megapixels of 8K compared to the 20 megapixels of 6K, V-RAPTOR 8K S35 offers filmmakers the flexibility of 8K image capture while in the Super35mm format, it said.

The new systems are well-suited to a variety of productions, including wildlife, live events and traditional cinema. Wildlife and natural history shooters who often shoot hundreds of feet from their subjects will benefit from the V-RAPTOR 8K S35’s compact and flexible set-up while still allowing for wide-range zoom lenses, the company said.

The S35 V-RAPTOR systems are a solution for broadcast productions striving for more cinematic imagery in final delivery. The new 8K S35 sensor provides shallower depth of field, slow-motion playback and higher resolution in a format that supports a wide range of lenses, it said.

Both V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL are compatible with RED Connect, allowing for different framing to be pulled from a single camera position and controlled downstream for a more immersive production, it said.

The cameras will be available in pre-bundled packs, which allow customers to get shooting right away. The standard V-RAPTOR is available as a starter pack and as V-Lock and Gold Mount versions of a production pack, while the V-RAPTOR XL is available in both V-Lock and Gold Mount versions of the production pack, it said.