Red Digital Cinema to Unveil Weapon at 2015 NAB Show

IRVINE, CALIF. – Red Digital Cinema has announced it will unveil its latest digital camera in the Dragon sensor family, Red Weapon.

Specific details on Red Weapon will be revealed during NAB Show, but it's said to feature the color science and range of the 19 megapixel Red Dragon sensor. The company also states that the Red Weapon will be “obsolescence obsolete” – meaning Red owners can upgrade their technology as innovations are unveiled.

Live demonstrations will take place at the Red booth throughout the NAB Show. For those not in Las Vegas, NextVR will offer a virtual reality experience of Red’s NAB booth at Red’s Los Angeles and New York stores, as well as Red’s offices in the U.K., Germany, India and China.

The 2015 NAB Show will run from April 11 -16 in Las Vegas. Red will be located at booth SL1517.