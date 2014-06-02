Red Bull Media, SIS LIVE set Web Streams World Record

MILTON KEYNES, U.K.—A joint streaming project that took place in London last November between SIS Live and Red Bull Media House has set a Guinness World Record for the ‘most concurrent live web streams for an event.’ SIS Live is a U.K.-based broadcast network connectivity and streaming vendor and Red Bull Media is a multiplatform media company focusing on sports culture and lifestyle based in Austria.

To mark Red Bull Music Academy’s 15th birthday, the two companies collaborated in the “Red Bull Revolutions in Sound," a live music broadcast from the EDF Energy London Eye that resulted in the broadcast of 31 concurrent live streams to more than a million viewers all over the world. The event has now been independently verified by experts at Guinness World Records and confirmed as a record.

“Each Guinness World Records title has its own unique set of rules and guidelines that must be adhered to for a record to be successfully accomplished,” said spokesman for Guinness World Records. “The most concurrent live web streams for an event is 31 and was achieved by Red Bull Media House and SIS LIVE (both UK) at the ‘Red Bull Revolutions in Sound’ event at the London Eye in London, UK, on 14th November 2013.”

On Nov. 14 2013, all but two of the 32 moving capsules of the EDF Energy London Eye were taken over by more than 100 DJs and artists for a celebration of UK club culture dubbed “Red Bull Revolutions in Sound.” Every capsule saw one legendary club night come alive with resident DJs and superstar guests, including Fac51, The Haçienda, Fabric, and Blitz Club along with artists such as Lily Allen, Rudimental and Katy B. Another capsule housed two presenters hosting a bespoke Channel 4 live webcast of the event, broadcast live on channel4.com in the UK and via YouTube for the rest of the world, via multi-camera feeds from each capsule.

A total of 31 streams were encoded onsite by eight servers located in a SIS LIVE vehicle and delivered via fibre for online streaming. A 200MB pipe was used to deliver the streams in full 1080 HD format, for file upload and provision of on-site internet connectivity.

David Meynell, Managing Director, SIS LIVE, said: “Achieving a Guinness World Record is welcome recognition of SIS LIVE’s unique ability to deliver live coverage from technically demanding events such as this. “Leading the delivery of such a high-profile event and working with other parties is what SIS LIVE does best and we are proud to have been involved with this record-breaking programme.”

Thirty SIS LIVE RouteCase ‘studio in a box’ systems were used by SIS LIVE teams to create a live mixing environment. The EDF Energy London Eye is a popular tourist attraction, so SIS LIVE had just two hours to set up, loading equipment on and off each capsule as it passed by ground level.

Meynell said the planning and preparation for the event was “meticulous”. He added: “We were pleased to continue our relationship with Red Bull to pull off this ambitious production, which demonstrated not only the expertise of SIS LIVE’s operational team, but also the innovation and reliability of our award-winning product range.”